NECA Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Surfing Turtles 4-Pack

Get ready to ride some waves as NECA unveils their exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) Sewer Surfing Turtles set

Set features Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in vibrant, surf-themed outfits and gear.

Includes multiple surfboards, fabric shorts, pizzas, pizza boxes, and a wave accessory for epic beach action.

Exclusive to SDCC 2025 with a limited online presale at theNECAstore from June 18th to June 20th.

Cowabunga, collectors! NECA is getting ready to make some waves at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as they debut some of their convention-exclusive figures. One of which is bringing some shell-shocking times to the beach with the release of the TMNT Sewer Surfing Turtles 4-Pack! This radical set is going to hang ten as it features Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael decked out in vibrant, surf-inspired gear. Inspired by the hit cartoon, this set captures the essence of that 1987 animated series in plenty of detail with lots of summer vibes.

Each 7-inch scale figure has these heroes in a half-shell enjoying some waves with sculpted tropical shirts and fabric shorts. On top of that, NECA was sure to include a plethora of accessories for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, starting with their own surfboards. They will also come with three pizzas, two pizza boxes, and a sail to add some other flair to their beach adventures. There is also an enlarged surfboard and wave accessory included, so all four turtles can catch some waves together. This limited edition will be available exclusively at SDCC 2025, with a limited presale arriving at theNECAstore from June 18th to June 20th. Surf's up, dudes!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Sewer Surfing Turtles (SDCC 2025)

"The radical reptiles are taking their sewer surfing to the beach! Create your own bodacious beach bash with this 2025 Con Exclusive action figure 4-pack from NECA. Compiling many of the beach and surfing episodes from the original 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series, the whole crew is here with all new sculpts!"

"This 7-inch scale figure set includes Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo along with multiple surfboards and a wave base. Comes in special packaging with original artwork by Ken Mitchroney. Coming to San Diego this July! With a Limited Exclusive Presale June 18th- June 20th on theNECAstore.com."

