Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Friday the 13th, NECA

NECA Unveils Friday the 13th Pamela Voorhees Shrine Diorama

The horror of Friday the 13th comes to NECA once again as they debut their new Pamela Voorhees Ultimate Shrine Diorama

Article Summary NECA debuts a Pamela Voorhees Shrine Diorama inspired by Friday the 13th: The Game for horror collectors.

The 7-inch scale diorama features a detailed shrine with Jason’s mother’s head at its center for added authenticity.

Includes LED light-up candles and a cardboard backdrop, perfect for enhancing any Jason Voorhees display setup.

Available now for pre-order at $59.99, with a Q4 2026 release, in collector-friendly window box packaging.

NECA is back with a new addition to their 7" horror collectibles series by returning to the world of Friday the 13th. Inspired by the Friday the 13th: The Game, a new Pamela Voorhees Shrine Diorama has been released to enhance your Jason collection. This diorama recreates the eerie shrine dedicated to Pamela Voorhees, the mother of the iconic horror slasher Jason Voorhees, as seen in the popular video game. Designed to fit NECA's 7-inch scale figures (sold separately), this diorama features a detailed shrine base with Jason's mother's head on display, creating a creepy atmosphere for your horror figure setups.

NECA was also sure to include LED light-up candles, which will help enhance the spooky presentation of the accessory. There will also be a themed cardboard backdrop to complete the scene, offering more dynamic posing options for your Friday the 13th display. Everything is packaged in a collector-friendly window box from NECA, and the Pamela Shine Diorama is already available for pre-order. Fans can pre-order the new Friday the 13th: The Game Diorama on the NECAStore right now for $59.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Pamela Shrine Diorama

"From deep in the woods, near Camp Crystal Lake, NECA presents this all-new Pamela Shrine Diorama from Friday the 13th: The Game. The head of Jason's beloved late mother, Pamela Voorhees, is on full display to honor her memory and legacy. This diorama is in scale and compatible with NECA's 7-inch scale action figures (sold separately). It includes a cardboard backdrop for display and LED light-up candles that flicker for extra eeriness. (Requires 2 AAA Batteries—not included.) The shrine will be a centerpiece of your Jason collection. Bring home Jason's mom so she can speak to him beyond the grave to kill, kill, kill… Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. Est. Shipping: Q4 2026."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!