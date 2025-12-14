Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, the thing

NECA's Poster Series Line Continues with the Horror of The Thing

NECA is back with a new edition to their ongoing 7” scale Poster Series line and up next is a trip to 1982 with The Thing

From the icy expanses of Antarctica to your collector's shelf, NECA has reissued its 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive The Thing Poster Series figure. This popular release brings John Carpenter's 1982 sci-fi horror masterpiece to life in a whole new way. The Thing tells the terrifying tale of a remote research team that is confronted by a shape-shifting alien that can perfectly imitate any living being. This creature turns paranoia and mistrust into a deadly weapon, as you never know who the alien is. Kurt Russell's R.J. MacReady leads the isolated team as suspicion and fear escalate, with Rob Bottin's legendary practical effects bringing the creature's wicked mutations to life.

Now, the terror of the film's iconic poster, painted by Drew Struzan, is fully captured by NECA and can be purchased once again. The figure features LED light-up face functionality, interchangeable light beam faceplates, and meticulously painted deco, staying faithful to The Things' original art. The figure will be articulated and features button cell batteries, allowing it to glow eerily in or out of its display. NECA was sure to give this reissue new packaging by removing that window flap, making it resemble the film's legendary poster. Pre-orders are now live on the NECA Store for this Poster Series rerelease, priced at $39.99, with a Q2 2026 release.

The Thing Poster Series 7″ Scale Action Figure

"From John Carpenter's sci-fi horror masterpiece The Thing comes the next figure in NECA's Poster Series line! Famously painted in just a few hours by the great Drew Struzan—without having seen a single frame of the film—the 1982 movie poster became an icon of horror cinema."

"Now you can own a piece of this legendary poster, recreated in action figure form. The fully articulated, 7-inch scale figure features an LED light-up face function, interchangeable light beam faceplates, and deco to match the original painting. It comes in collector-friendly window box packaging designed to showcase the figure in a display that looks like it stepped right out of the poster art! Button cell batteries are included."

