Hasbro Is Serving Thanksgiving Early with NERF Turkey Vortex Football

Hasbro is ready for a touchdown this Thanksgiving season as they introduce a brand new limited edition turkey football. As part of the Concepts' new collaboration with Nike, the TurDUNKen capsule collection reveals the Turkey leg inspired Vortex Aero Howler football. This is the perfect football to serve at home for a nice quality Thanksgiving family football game. The limited-edition football will come packaged just like your Thanksgiving leftovers. The whole meal really comes together with this Turkey Vortex Dinner box, from the design of the NERF football to the tasty leftover packaging. This is one finger-licking football that fans will not want to miss out on this holiday season.

Hasbro is really bringing something special with this truly unique collectible football. It's packed with a fun nod to Thanksgiving and will be a great collectible for you or a gift for any football fan this holiday season. The limited-edition Turkey Vortex NERF football will be priced at $19.99. There will only be limited quantities available, which collectors and fans will be able to find on NERF's official Instagram page here as well as Hasbro Pulse starting this Saturday, November 14 at 12 PM EST. if you are hungry for more, then fans can check out the entire capsule collection at Boston and New York Concepts flagship stores and on cncpts.com.

