Exclusive Masters of the Universe King Grayskull Statue Revealed 

Big Bad Toy Store continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and this time with another new exclusive collection, and that one is from Iron Studios. Eternia awaits as King Grayskull, the legendary hero from Masters of the Universe, is back once again. This hero is the ancestor of Prince Adam, and he first appeared back in 2002 with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series. As the story goes, King Grayskull was the ruler of Eternia long before the time of He-Man and battled the forces of evil with Hordak and the Snake Men. He ultimately sacrificed himself to defeat Hordak and save Eternia, and his legacy would go to live on and now with Iron Studios newest 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Releasing as a Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive and will be limited to only 500 pieces. The statue shows King Grayskull in all his glory at 9.1" tall, with a sword and shield in his hands, a battle axe on his back, and featured with a fur cape flowing in the wind. King Grayskull is priced at $169.99, he is set for arrive in December 2024 and pre-orders are live and only at BBTS.

Masters of the Universe King Grayskull

"King Grayskull is joining the Iron Studios line of 1/10 Art Scale statues! The stoic king looks out onto the battlefield, ready to defend Eternia from any foe. He has been sculpted with great detail and features premium paint applications. Celebrate 25 years of BBTS with this exclusive statue! Order yours today!"

Product Features

9.10 inches (23.10cm)

1/10 Scale

Made of polystone and other material

Based on the Masters of the universe franchise

Highly detailed sculpt

Hand painted

Exclusive to BBTS in the USA

Limited edition of 500 pieces worldwide

