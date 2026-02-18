Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

New 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series Airtight Figure Coming Soon

Prepare to take on Cobra in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series Airtight figure, perfect for chemical threat action.

Airtight comes with signature hazmat suit, removable helmet, backpack, pistol, and specialized gear.

Pre-orders are open now for $27.99, with an official Airtight release date expected in June 2026.

Look for Airtight alongside other G.I. Joe Classified Series figures like Hydro-Viper and Dawn Moreno.

Airtight, real name Kurt Schnurr, is G.I. Joe's known chemical and nuclear (CBRN) specialist. He has been trained to handle hazardous materials and decontamination operations, making him a necessary member of the team during missions involving chemical or biological threats. Hasbro is now bringing this chemical specialist to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line with a brand new figure. Known for his methodical, cautious nature, Airtight wears a modified hazmat suit and carries specialized equipment to neutralize toxic substances.

Hasbro was sure to capture his signature look in great detail for this new 6" release, as Airtight will come with a removable helmet, backpack, pistol, and specialized flamethrower. Whether infiltrating Cobra labs or cleaning up dangerous spills, Airtight is here to help your G.I. Joe team, and pre-orders for his new release are already live for $27.99 with a June 2026 release. Be sure to be on the lookout for more new Classified Series figures releasing alongside him, like the Hydro-Viper, Cobra-La Royal Guards, and Snake Eyes (Dawn Moreno).

G.I. Joe Classified Series Airtight

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there."

New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Airtight comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Airtight figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces, including a signature sniffer, a helmet with air hoses, a compressor pack, a connecting tube, and a weapon accessory. It takes a mighty weird person to walk into a cloud of toxic gas strong enough to fella mutant weight-lifter cockroach, but Airtight was a weird kid who grew up into an even stranger adult."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!