New 6" KPop Demon Hunters Action Figures Have Been Announced

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

The first wave features the HUNTR/X trio—Rumi, Mira, Zoey—and the rival Saja Boys in their "Soda Pop" outfits.

Each figure boasts 18+ points of articulation, interchangeable faces and hands, and themed accessories.

Special Rumi & Jinu Final Battle 2-Pack includes exclusive finale outfits and iconic weapons for $43.19.

On top of new dolls, Mattel has revealed that an assortment of 6" scale action figures brings beloved characters from KPop Demon Hunters to life. These figures will feature 18 points of articulation, interchangeable hands and faces, and movie‑inspired accessories. Mattel has been in the action figure game before, but with a franchise like KPop Demon Hunters, all eyes will be on these figures. So far, there will be an impressive set of individual figures getting release starting with the main HUNTR/X trio, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. On top of them, all of the members of their rivals, the Saja Boys, are also getting released in their "Soda Pop"outfits.

A lot of details are featured in each of these figures, and it will be nice to see more about each when actual figures are in hand in Fall 2026. Mattel has also revealed that a Rumi & Jinu Final Battle 2‑Pack is also coming that featuring their finale outfits with accessories like Rumi's Four Tiger sword, and Jinu's guitar. These figures expand Mattel's K‑Pop Demon Hunters toy range beyond dolls, mini collectibles, and themed games, with the standard figures getting a $21.59 price and the 2-pack for $43.19. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can sign up for more information on all of these upcoming KPop Demon Hunters releases through Mattel Creations.

KPop Demon Hunters 6" Action Figures – HUNTR/X & Saja Boys

"HUNTR/X shows us how it's done, done, done in their opening performance, fit as the Saja Boys steal fans' hearts – and souls – in their "Soda Pop" looks. Epic adventures ahead with each character's interchangeable hands and faces, 18+ points of articulation, and movie-inspired weapons and accessories."

Rumi & Jinu: Final Battle Action Figure 2-pack SRP: $43.19

"Fans can recreate the final battle scene — when darkness and harmony come together — with this thrilling 2-pack from KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix's most popular film! This stacked pack features Rumi and Jinu in their finale 'fits, with their demon patterns on full display, 18+ points of articulation on each figure, interchangeable hands and faces, Rumi's Four Tiger Sword, a HUNTR/X light stick, Jinu's guitar, and a Saja Boys light stick for epic, true-to-movie play."

