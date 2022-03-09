Arrowverse The Flash Makes His DC Multiverse Debut with McFarlane

At long last, the Arrowverse is getting some brand new collectible as McFarlane Toys reveals their next DC Multiverse figure. Our first Arrowverse figure was Green Arrow from the final season of Arrow in the first wave of figures released for the line. Now, our favorite Scarlet Speedster makes his debut with the Season 7 The Flash figure. Just like previous McFarlane Toys Flash figures, Barry Allen will include some nice Speed Force accessories to showcase his incredible speed. The design is pulled straight from The Flash Season 7 giving fans an accurate version of the character. As a huge fan of the Arrowverse, I hope we can see more designs of these hit characters from the TV. The Flash (TV Series) DC Multiverse (Season 7) Figure is priced at $19.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Run Barry, Run!

"The Flash (Season 7) – In the seventh season of the hit CW show, we find Mirror Master escaping from the Mirror-verse, the Speed force is destroyed, other, new forces, are unleashed upon Central City and Godspeed is back, using Speed clones to help him destroy Barry Allen. With a new "Team Flash," Barry must navigate the incredible threats, all while looking for his wife Iris, and dealing with his speedster children from the future!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Flash is based on his Season 7 look in the TV Show "The Flash"

The Flash comes with 3 attachable speed force lightning pieces and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures