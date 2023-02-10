Marvel Comics Crossfire Takes His Shot with Marvel Legends Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures including comic inspired heroes

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures is on the way from Hasbro in preparation for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. This set features both Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics figures, including some very deep cut comic villains. One of which is the assassin Crossfire, who was once a former CIA Agent but fell into the dark world of crime. This villain has even enhanced his body with cybernetic implants after he lost them, making him a little more advanced them some assassins. This bad guy has tangled with plenty of heroes over the years and even appeared in the 2015 The Astonishing Ant-Man comic. Crossfire now comes to life with a new Marvel Legends figure that is backed with detail in his bright red suit. He will take his shot in Amy Marvel Comics collection and will be needed for MCU fans to build the Quantumania Cassie Lang figure. Crossfire is priced at $24.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are online at most retailers like here.

Crossfire is On Your Six with Hasbro Latest Release

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S CROSSFIRE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Ex-CIA agent William Cross uses his espionage training and brainwashing technology to wreak havoc on superhumans with chaos as his goal. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S CROSSFIRE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Crossfire figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance throughout Marvel Comics. Includes figure, 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including rifle and 1 Build-a-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 2/8 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."