New Harry Potter House Robes Arrive at Walmart For New Wizards

Bring home new Harry Potter collectibles for the next generation if wizards and witches as Jakks Pacific reveals new robes

The Harry Potter series continues to live on with new generations, as it keeps inspiring young readers and moviegoers around the world. With its magical world, relatable characters, and timeless themes, it has become a cultural touchstone that transcends age. We are even getting ready for a new era of Harry Potter as MAX prepares to bring the beloved series to TV screens with a new cast. To prepare for these upcoming magical years, Jakks Pacific is introducing a new line of authentic house robes that will delight the next generation of wizards and witches. These robes are available for all four Hogwarts houses, including Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Each is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, featuring wand pockets, hoods, and authentic house crests. These robes are designed to provide fans with an authentic Hogwarts experience and are pretty high quality for only $39.99. For parents who want their kids to dive into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with them, these are impressive robes that will be a treat for any young fan. All four Official House Robes from Jakks Pacific are up for purchase right now only at Walmart and are offered in L and XL sizes.

New Harry Potter Hogwarts Robes from Jakks Pacific

"Step into the enchanting world of Harry Potter™and embrace the spirit of your Hogwarts™House! Act out your favorite scenes dressed in your iconic house robe, complete with the house crest and colored lining. This premium, officially licensed Harry Potter™school robe brings the everyday magic to your life. Step into the heart of Hogwarts™with your very own house robe. Dress in your house colors and display your daring and brave Hogwarts™pride! With a house crest, colored lining, and a secret wand pocket, this robe is the perfect addition to your Harry Potter™wardrobe. Step into the enchanting world of magic and bravery—your Hogwarts™adventure awaits!"





Harry Potter officially licensed Hogwarts Robe

Authentic House Crest

Color and Black Design with hood

Secret Wand Pocket & Traditional Pockets

Unisex fit for Child L or XL. Suggested for Child Ages 10 years and Up.

Great for playing dressup, parties, cosplay, theme parks and more!

