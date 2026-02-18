Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

New LEGO Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) Set Coming Soon

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Celebrate The Mandalorian & Grogu film with an all-new LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) set

The detailed 1,200-piece Grogu model stands 8” tall and features movable head, ears, hands, and mouth

Includes Grogu’s new beskar armor, satchel with blue cookie snack, display plaque, and a minifigure

Pre-order the LEGO Star Wars Grogu set now for $129.99, with shipping set for April 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu is arriving this summer, which will give Star Wars fans a full-length feature film. To prepare for the event, LEGO has crafted a new selection of Star Wars sets, including one that puts Grogu in the spotlight. Coming in at 1,200 pieces, Grogu is taking on his role as a Mandalorian Apprentice and will stand 8" tall. Once built, the Grogu will feature a nice selection of adjustable parts, including a movable head, ears, hands, fingers, and mouth, so you can customize how you want to pose your new brick-built friend.

This set incorporates new The Mandalorian & Grogu elements as well, like Grogu's new Beskar armor and satchel, which comes complete with a blue cookie snack. The latest Star Wars LEGO set will also come with a specifications plaque and a standard‑size Grogu minifigure, which will help with displaying options. Fans who love Grogu from The Mandalorian series will surely want to add this new set to their collection, and pre-orders are already live. The Star Wars Mandalorian Apprentice LEGO Set is priced at $129.99 and is set to ship in April 2026.

LEGO Star Wars – Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice)

"Build a playful centerpiece with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) building toy for kids (75446). Recreate Grogu's Beskar armor and satchel, as worn in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™. Place a blue cookie accessory in his hand and put one in his satchel to snack on later."

"Move the lever to turn Grogu's head, adjust his mouth, ears, hands and fingers and reattach the arms in different ways to create characteristic poses. Display the brick-built model alongside the Grogu info plaque and standard-size Grogu LEGO figure to create a cute Star Wars decoration to delight any fan. This toy building kit makes a great Star Wars gift for kids, boys and girls ages 10 years old and up. Set contains 1,200 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!