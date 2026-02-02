Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New LEGO Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BrickHeadz Set Announced

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back at LEGO as a brand new BrickHeadz set is on the way featuring all four brothers together

Article Summary LEGO unveils BrickHeadz Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set featuring all four iconic brothers together.

Set includes brick-built Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello with unique weapons and colors.

TMNT characters return to LEGO after more than a decade, sparking hopes for more sets and minifigures.

567-piece BrickHeadz set arrives April 1, 2026, complete with each turtle's weapon and classic pizza accessory.

Cowabunga dudes! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures are ready for action with a brand new set from LEGO. Before fans get too crazy, a new BrickHeadz set is here, inspired by the infamous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. No minifigures are included here, but four brick-built versions of the iconic turtles are coming to life. Coming in at 567 pieces, this set features buildable versions of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello. Each turtle not only has a different-colored bandana but also slightly different shades of green bricks, and their initials are printed on their belts.

As expected, LEGO was sure that each 3" tall figure came with their signature weapons like Leo's katana, Raph's twin sai, Mikey's nunchucks, and Donny's bo staff. However, you can not forget the Turtles' favorite food, which LEGO was sure to include an accessory for. This release marks the return of TMNT characters to LEGO after more than a decade, so hopefully that means more sets are on the way, including new minifigures. Pre-orders for the BrickHeadz Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set are not live yet, but the set is expected to arrive on April 1, 2026.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Cowabunga – thrill cartoon and comic book fans with the LEGO® BrickHeadz™ TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures (40878) building set for kids ages 10 and up. Boys and girls can channel Turtle Power as they build BrickHeadz versions of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello and discover the totally tubular details, including their iconic weapons and a pizza. Set contains 567 pieces."

4 TMNT FIGURES – The set includes Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello; the figures are slightly different shades of green to differentiate them and they have initials on their belts

FIGHTING TOY ACCESSORIES – The LEGO® Ninja Turtles come with their iconic weapons, a katana, twin sai, nunchucks and a bo staff, plus a pizza accessory to encourage fun role play

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!