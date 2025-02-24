Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, x-men

New Marvel Legends X-Force X-23 & Warpath 2-Pack Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro is back with a new set of uncanny action figures as the X-Force team is being rebuilt with two iconic heroes getting a new 2-pack

Article Summary Marvel Legends X-Force 2-Pack reveals updated X-23 & Warpath figures for 2025 release.

Warpath features swappable hands, sleek suits, and his iconic dual daggers.

X-23 figure offers double claws, two heads, and multiple swappable hands.

Available for pre-order on Fan Channel sites starting March 12 for $49.99.

Hasbro is bringing some heat to 2025 with a nice set of Marvel Legends figures, including the return of X-Force. X-Force is a more aggressive and black ops team of the X-Men that was created by Cable in New Mutants #100 (1991). This was his way of creating a strike team to take on threats before they escalate. This team takes on darker, more covert missions that the primary X-Men team wouldn't with the bloodier heroes like Wolverine, Domino, Deadpool, and Psylocke, joining the team. Hasbro is now bringing back some updated members of the X-Force team with a Marvel Legends 2-Pack with Warpath and X-23!

Warpath (James Proudstar), the younger brother of Thunderbird, has superhuman strength, speed, and enhanced senses. He has been a key member of X-Force and has been there since the earlier day, so this updated release is a welcome addition. He features a pair of swappable hands, his sleek black and grey suits, and dual daggers to get the job done. That is not all, though, as X-23 (Laura Kinney) is finally back with an updated figure with two swappable heads, extra hands, and her signature double claws. Both of these figures have been released before, but it is nice to get an updated version of them and consent to build up the X-Force team. This 2-Pack will be exclusive to Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse, and pre-orders arrive on March 12 at 1 PM EST for $49.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends X-Force 2-Pack – Warpath & X-23

"X-Force, a covert team of mutants, has tasked X-23, a clone of Wolverine trained as an assassin, and Warpath, a powerful hero with superhuman strength and speed, to end a mutant-fearing religious sect called the Purifiers once and for all. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Force X-23 & Warpath Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's X-Force and X-Men comics."

"The X-23 and Warpath action figures feature over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories: X-23 features 4 alternate hands and alternate head; Warpath features 2 alternate hands and 2 knife accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

