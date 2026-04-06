Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

New Masters of the Universe (2026) Spikor Figure Unveiled

New Masters of the Universe collectibles are coming soon from Mattel, including figures based on the 2026 live-action film.

Article Summary Mattel unveils a new Spikor action figure inspired by the 2026 Masters of the Universe live-action movie

The Spikor figure features a detailed, realistic purple design and signature spiked flail weapon

Figures are part of the MOTU: Origins line and crafted in 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation

Pre-orders for Spikor are now open at $21.99, with shipping set for May 2026

The new Masters of the Universe live‑action film, directed by Travis Knight, brings the classic 1980s franchise back to the big screen. The story follows Nicholas Galitzine, who takes on the role of Prince Adam, a young man raised on Earth who is compelled to return to his birthworld, Eternia. When the mystical Power Sword calls him back, it is time to return home and undo the damage created by Skeletor. This new live-action film will be a big hit with old and new Masters of the Universe fans, and Mattel is sure to offer new collectibles. One new set of figures is the MOTU: Origins figures that bring these live-action depictions to life in 5.5" format. We have already seen He-Man is joining this line, and now Spikor is ready to serve Skeletor with an impressive new release.

Spikor is a fearsome villain from Masters of the Universe, known for his distinctive purple color and spiked design. He falls in line as a loyal soldier of Skeletor, and he is getting a more realistic design for the upcoming 2026 film. Mattel was sure to capture this spiky villain in great detail with a bright purple deco, leg and arm armor, and his signature weapon. Despite the unique adjustments, this figure will pair well with the new Masters of the Universe (2026) He-Man figure. Pre-orders for Spikor are already live for $21.99, and he is set to arrive in May 2026.

Masters of the Universe First Ones Origins Core: Spikor

"Inspired by the 2026 live action Masters of the Universe movie, this Spikor action figure has a detailed screen accurate design, but in iconic Origins style. The villain is designed at 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation for action moves and poses, ready to recreate the thrilling drama and fierce battles of good versus evil from the movie. His signature spiked flail is included as an accessory."

​Bring home the battle for the heart of Eternia with this 5.5-inch Origins He-Man action figure, inspired by the exciting, long-anticipated 2026 live action Masters of the Universe movie.

​This MOTU toy includes the likenesses of actor from the movie but is built in classic Origins style. By the Power of Grayskull! The Most Powerful Man in the Universe comes with his signature sword.

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