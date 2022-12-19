Batwoman Gets a Samurai Upgrade with XM Studios Newest Statue

XM Studios is back at it once again as they take DC Comics fans back to Feudal Japan with their exclusive Batman Samurai Line is expanding once again as Batwoman joins the fight. Kate is completely redesigned and features XM Studios' handcrafted design. Each of these statues is individually hand-painted and is packed with next level detail to place fans of DC Comics and the character. Batwoman dons her new samurai armor with elements of her costume from Gotham City featuring her signature black and red design. Her red hair really pops with this sculpt, and she comes with three swappable head portraits. Fans can display Batwoman with her mask on, made off, or intense full face mask design. Scarecrows fear toxin rises beneath her, and this is one Batwoman statue that will stand out in any Bat-cave. These statues are not cheap, and the DC Premium Collectables Samurai Series Batwoman 1/4 Scale statue is priced at $1,469. Pre-orders are already live and can be found right here.

Batwoman Joins Batman in Feudal Japan with XM

"Landing dynamically atop a patina-encrusted Koro (incense burner) with the grace of a well-trained and agile combatant, this art statue collectible sees Batwoman displaying unwavering determination as she strikes a battle-ready pose while getting ready to engage with a familiar foe. Emerging from the Koro in varying shades of green as it unfurls, swirling and moving, are manifestations of Scarecrow's machinations— weaponised toxins that induce intense fear within its victims."

"Strewn beside it amidst the rubble is a broken Suzu (bell), symbolising the imminent destruction of the hopes, dreams and wishes of the people. This statue comes with 3 head switch-outs, a classic masked-on Batwoman, one with her full-face mask, and one with her unmasked. She also comes 5 hand/arm switch-outs, allowing collectors to feature Batwoman with various weapon options."

