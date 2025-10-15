Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

The Batman (2022) Takes to the LEGO Streets with New Batmobile

LEGO is racing on in with a brand new set of vehicle sets including the return to Gotham with Batman and his signature rides

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new Batmobile set inspired by The Batman (2022) movie, featuring a gritty muscle car design.

This 330-piece set comes with a Batman minifigure, removable roof, detailed cockpit, and a gold anniversary coin.

Bonus digital unlock: scan instructions for a golden Batmobile in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, the set hits stores March 1, 2026, for Batman fans and LEGO collectors alike.

In The Batman (2022), directed by Matt Reeves, the Batmobile has been reimagined as a raw, stripped-down muscle car that reflects the film's more grounded and grittier tone. Unlike previous high-tech or militarized versions, this vehicle is a heavily modified Dodge Charger-inspired vehicle that was built by Bruce Wayne himself. This design helps to showcase Batman's earlier motivation for function over flash, showcasing his brutal and intimidating presence as he continues his campaign to save Gotham. LEGO is now bringing this version of the Batmobile to life once again as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Batman at LEGO.

Coming in at 330 pieces, this set builds that street-level car that measures 7" long and 3" wide. It will have a removable roof, a driver seat that fits the included 2022 The Batman LEGO minifigure with a fabric cape. This new LEGO set will also benefit players of the upcoming game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, as it will give a special code to add a gold Batmobile to your in-game fun. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $29.99 and expected to race into action on March 1, 2026.

LEGO The Batman – Batmobile

"Batman™ fans can bring action from the 2022 movie to life with The Batman™ Batmobile™ (76332) toy, a model car building gift for boys, girls and kids ages 9 years old and up. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of LEGO® DC Batman with this collectible merch featuring the iconic car and a Batman minifigure wearing a fabric cape."

"The play-and-display Batmobile toy is authentically detailed and features a removable roof, which provides access to the vehicle's cockpit where the Batman minifigure can be seated. A commemorative 20th anniversary golden coin fits beneath the removable hood. Set contains 330 pieces. Bonus digital unlock feature: Redeem The Batman Batmobile and a golden variant of the Batmobile in the video game LEGO Batman – Legacy of the Dark Knight™. Scan the QR code on the building instructions and follow the directions."

