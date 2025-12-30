Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

New Mythic Legions Orge-Scale Figure Revealed with Odobenn

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Article Summary Odobenn joins Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery as a powerful ogre-scale figure with a walrus-inspired design.

Set in the maritime age of New Mythoss, Odobenn serves as the main enforcer of the Seafarers League’s Undertow ship.

The deluxe figure includes two head sculpts, swappable tusks, a harpoon weapon, and aquatic-themed accessories.

Pre-orders for Mythic Legions Odobenn are live now for $74.99, with shipping slated for Q3 2026.

Odobenn is a formidable and new Ogre-style figure who is part of Four Horsemen Studios' new Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery wave. Set during the new age of maritime exploration following the discovery of New Mythoss, Odobenn serves as the muscle and frontline enforcer aboard the Seafarers' ship, the Undertow. This Rosmurrian harpooner is aligned with the Seafarers League and helps his crew confront rival factions like the Fishers Guild. The figure reflects his brute strength and sea-faring life with a unique walrus-inspired sculpt that will truly stand out inside a Mythic Legions collection.

Odobenn will enhance the New Mythoss crew and will come with two head sculpts (helmeted and unhelmeted), as well as swappable tusks. Other accessories will consist of interchangeable hands, extra armor, and a large harpoon weapon with an additional bone-staff attachment. This deluxe Mythic Legions set was also sure to include other aquatic-themed accessories, such as a giant fish creature, a rope, a water container, and a wine pouch, to help maintain his rugged maritime lifestyle. The Mythic Legions: Dawn of Discovery is set to arrive in Q3 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $74.99.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Odobenn (Seafarers League)

"The Rosmurrian harpooner named Odobenn is the muscle of the Undertow's crew, keeping any unruly crew members in line and also acting as the first attacker whenever the ship comes upon a vessel which Captain Ironskul wishes to board. As the Undertow slinks out from its hiding spot in the Dead Lands to intercept the Ocean's Lure, Odobenn hurls his harpoons at the unsuspecting vessel."

"Now attached to the Fishers Guild ship, the Undertow pulls in close as the Rosmurrian brute leads the raiding party that pours onto the deck of the Lure. Expecting to encounter a terrified crew eager to surrender, the Seafarers are surprised when they are instead greeted by a Mercurian Soldier and a Templar Knight leading the Fishers forward to battle."

