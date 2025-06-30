Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: cowboy bebop, mondo

Mondo Unveils New 1/8 Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Action Figure

Return to the adventures of space with Mondo as they have unveiled their new 1/8 scale Spike Spiegel figure from Cowboy Bebop

Article Summary Mondo reveals a limited edition 1/8 scale Spike Spiegel action figure from classic anime Cowboy Bebop

Figure limited to 1000 pieces and packed with accessories, including swappable heads, weapons, and Ein

Exclusive variant includes a wired soft goods trench coat and extra character portraits for collectors

Screen-accurate design celebrates iconic Bebop episodes, priced at $155 with pre-orders coming soon

Spike Spiegel is a legendary and iconic, trenchcoat-wearing bounty hunter from the hit anime series Cowboy Bebop. As a former member of the Red Dragon crime syndicate, he has deadly combat skills but now lives a carefree philosophy. Accompanied by a team of ragtag heroes, they drift across the solar system aboard the Bebop spaceship, chasing bounties, sometimes ghosts from his past. His past finally catches up to him for one big final confrontation with his nemesis, Vicious, which easily makes Spike an icon of anime antiheroes. This Space Cowboy is now ready for new adventures as Mondo unveils their upcoming 1/8 scale Cowboy Bebop Spike figure.

Limited to only 1000 pieces, this limited edition variant is loaded with accessories, including a variety of hands and three swappable heads. Other included Cowboy Bebop fun includes a net bazooka, flamethrower, a meat skewer, and a pistol. As this is an exclusive version, even more accessories are included, like two more heads, Ein, and a soft goods trench coat. Bring the adventures of Spike to life once more with an impressive figure that will be priced at $155 and can be seen on Mondo now, with pre-orders dropping soon.

Cowboy Bebop – Spike Spiegel 1/8 Limited Edition Variant

"Introducing our COWBOY BEBOP – Spike Spiegel 1/8 Scale Figure, a deluxe tribute to our favorite Swimming Bird complete with a bounty of essential accessories, including swappable hands, portraits, weapons and figure stand. Restricted to just 1000 units, this Limited Edition Variant is our ultimate Spike collectible, with exclusive extras like additional portraits, a wired soft goods trench coat and Ein!"

"We were honored for the opportunity to work directly with the studio to create a screen accurate, articulated Spike with on-model accessories from our favorite episodes, and we made sure to include as many as we could… from Ein's first appearance ("Stray Dog Strut") and Spike's run-in with Zeros ("Heavy Metal Queen"), to his gear from "Toys in the Attic" and final deadly duel with Vicious ("The Real Folk Blues (Part 2)"). SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY…"

