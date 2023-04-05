New Silent Hill 2 Statues Arrives from Gecco with James Sunderland The nightmare world of Silent Hill 2 is coming back to life as Gecco reveals their latest statue with James Sunderland

Return to the horror of Silent Hill 2 as Gecco has revealed a brand new statue for collectors. The game's protagonist James Sunderland is coming to life and is standing at 12.2" and features a variety of swappable parts. Silent Hill 2 fans will notice James is standing on a nice dynamic base that features the game's health drinks. A total of five different swappable hands are also included, allowing fans to dimply James with different weapons, as seen in the beloved Konami video game. This will include a wooden plank, shotgun, handgun, steel pipe, and the games iconic Great Knife. Silent Hill 2 fans will be able to bring home James for $380 right here, with a January 2024 release date. If you need even more horror in your life, then be sure to check out the Red Pyramid Thing statue, also coming soon Gecco here.

The Mysteries of Silent Hill Await Collectors Once Again

"The protagonist James, who visits the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill after receiving a mysterious letter from his late wife Mary, is recreated as a sixth-scale statue. He is both mentally exhausted from the loss of his wife and physically fatigued from confronting creatures in town and blindly believing that he will see Mary again. The sculpture expertly captures the complex facial expressions and emotions within the character."

"In his right hand, James has the option of holding a wooden plank, which he first acquires in the game as well as a handgun, a steel pipe, a shotgun and the Great Knife paired up with Red Pyramid Thing. His worn-out military jacket is precisely recreated in fine detail, including patches and a flashlight in the breast pocket. The base recreates the subtle details of the dead-end of the town, with Health Drinks littered at his feet, an essential item for strength recovery. This statue makes a great addition to any Silent Hill 2 fans collection!"