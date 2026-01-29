Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina SMART Play Set Unveiled

Your LEGO creations are starting to come to life as even more Star Wars SMART Play sets are on the way lights and sounds compatibility

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Mos Eisley Cantina SMART Play Set with interactive lights and sounds features.

Set includes 666 pieces, SMART Obi-Wan Kenobi and Greedo minifigures, Sandtrooper, Band members, and Dewback.

Compatible with LEGO SMART Bricks (sold separately) to unlock music, noises, and enhanced play functions.

Available for pre-order now for $79.99 with a scheduled release in March 2026 for Star Wars fans.

A new SMART Play Star Wars set has been revealed as Tatooine comes alive with the Mos Eisley Cantina (75425). LEGO brings the iconic cantina from A New Hope to life with a detailed 666-piece brick-built model that's perfect for the ongoing Smart Brick line. Fans can recreate classic Tatooine moments with this set, which includes two SMART Minifigures with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Greedo, as well as a standard Sandtrooper and two Band members. A brick-built Dewback is also included, along with three SMART Tags that interact with the new LEGO SMART Play system. While the main SMART Brick is not included, adding one from the All-In-One SMART Play sets will unlock dynamic sounds, music, and creature noises.

This infamous Star Wars cantina is built in multiple sections and features play elements like ejector couches, a bar, and a stage for the band. It is also a great way to expand the LEGO Star Wars Smart Brick system, despite only being an add-on set for the Smart Brick. LEGO's new Star Wars Smart Play sets combine classic Star Wars nostalgia with new, modern, interactive features that the new generation and many collectors will not want to miss. Pre-orders for the Mos Eisley Cantina set are already live on the LEGO Store for a mighty $79.99 with a March 2026 release.

LEGO Star Wars – SMART Play: Mos Eisley Cantina

"Join in the raucous LEGO® Star Wars™ fun at Mos Eisley Cantina with this toy building set (75425). A cool gift for kids, boys, girls and Star Wars fans ages 8 plus, the detailed brick-built model of the famous cantina divides into 4 modules for easy play. Activate the ejector couches to send a LEGO Star Wars minifigure flying, make a drink at the bar, join the band for a dance on stage and take the Dewback for a ride."

"This LEGO SMART Play™ Compatible Set includes 2 LEGO SMART minifigures – SMART Obi-Wan Kenobi and SMART Greedo – and 3 SMART Tags. Add a SMART Brick from All-In-One Sets 75421, 75423 or 75427 (sold separately) to activate interactive music, singing and sounds, Dewback walking and sleeping noises, drink-mixer sounds, slurping noises and more. Set contains 666 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!