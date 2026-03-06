Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Superman: The Movie (1978) Figure Arrives from McFarlane

Return to the DC Multiverse with some brand new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures of popular movie characters from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Deluxe Theatrical Edition Superman: The Movie (1978) action figure.

This 7-inch Christopher Reeve Superman features ultra articulation with 22 points of movement.

Includes wired fabric cape, three swappable heads, eight extra hands, and collectible accessories.

Pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with expected release of this Superman figure in March 2026.

Superman: The Movie is widely regarded as one of the most important superhero films ever made. Directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeve as Superman, the film helped establish the modern superhero movie genre. Just like the DC Comics comic book run, the film would tell the story of Kal-El, who is sent to Earth and raised as Clark Kent in Smallville. As an adult, he embraces his destiny as Superman and uses his incredible powers to protect humanity from the forces of evil.

McFarlane Toys is capturing the legacy of Superman: The Movie once again with a new DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure. Similar to the previous Collector's Edition release, this one also faithfully brings Christopher Reeve's Superman to life in great detail. This version will also have four pairs of swappable hands and a movie poster backdrop. The Man of Steel will also feature a wired fabric cape, but he will now come with the biggest change, being the three swappable heads. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and they are expected to arrive in March 2026.

Superman: The Movie (1978) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978)

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 8 extra hands, two alternate head portraits, art card with card stand, mini poster with display clips and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

