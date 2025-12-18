Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Arrives from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with their next wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures from the IDW Universe

Figure features comic-accurate sculpting, great articulation, and exclusive IDW comic book reprint

Accessories include alternate head, extra hands and feet, twin sai, and even Raphael's pet dinosaur

Raphael joins Leonardo, Donatello, and Shredder as pre-orders open for the TMNT Page Punchers action figures

McFarlane Toys' new TMNT Page Punchers line is an exciting series of 5-inch scale figures based on the adventures of IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic run. The line emphasizes some comic-accurate sculpting and articulation, allowing dynamic poses and creative display options. Each figure comes packaged with a Page Puncher Edition comic book reprint, allowing fans to not only add a new figure to their shelf but also explore more through comics. The IDW series itself reimagines the Turtles' origin as reincarnations of Hamato Yoshi and his sons, giving each Turtle a deeper story for fans to follow and fall in love with.

Raphael is the next turtle to get a release, following Leonardo and Donatello in Wave 1. McFarlane's Page Punchers Raph figure includes an alternate head, two extra hands, two extra feet, two Sai, and even his pet dinosaur. Just like the previous releases with Leo, Donny, Shredder, and the Foot Clan Soldier, a Page Punchers Edition comic is included. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #2 is included here, with some fun card back packaging. McFarlane Toys will continue to expand their ongoing TMNT 5" figure line with Wave 2 featuring Mikey, Rocksteady, and Bebop. Pre-orders are already live for the Page Punchers Raphael, priced at $27.99, and he is set to release in January 2026.

Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

"Bebop and Rocksteady travel to the past and meet their former selves! What could go wrong? Plus: Dinosaurs!!"

Product Features:

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes alternate head portrait, 2 extra hands, 2 extra feet, 2 Sai and pet dinosaur

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

