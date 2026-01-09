Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, nfl, transformers

New Transformers x Kansas City Chiefs Collab Figure In Stock Now

Energon has landed in some NFL stadiums and has created some new and impressive Transformers collaboration figures

Article Summary Official Transformers x NFL Kansas City Chiefs action figure KC-59 available now for $27.99

KC-59 converts from robot to a replica football helmet in 23 steps, standing 5.5 inches tall

Includes playful accessories like a mini football and wearable helmet for added display options

Other teams in the collaboration include Cowboys, Steelers, and Packers with unique bots

The new Transformers × NFL collaboration is a unique officially licensed toy line from Hasbro that mashes up the iconic transforming robots with National Football League team branding. These figures were slighly revealed last year, but theya are finally here and in stock. This new line of Transformers brings Energon to your favorite football teams, and convert into miniature football helmets instead of traditional vehicles. Only four teams have gotten this treatment so far including the Kansas City Chiefs with the arrival of Autobot KC-59.

Standing at 5.5" tall, KC-59 will feature a 23-step transformation alowing him to convert into detailed replica helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is fuly articulated and will come with playful accessories like a mini football and a small helmet the robot can wear. Each figure in this new NFL x Transformers wave will get their own unique packaging and be on teh lookout for Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash, Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime. Football and Transformers fans can bring home this All Star team home right now for $27.99.

Transformers x NFL: KC-59

"With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

OFFICIALLY LICENSED NFL TRANSFORMERS BOT: This Transformers figure, KC-59, represents the Kansas City Chiefs and features team colors and themed accessories

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO FOOTBALL HELMET: Change the Transformers action figure from robot toy mode to helmet mode in 23 steps. Figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall in robot mode

FOOTBALL ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with a mini helmet that the figure can wear in robot mode and a mini football accessory that the robot figure can hold

