Numskull's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ducks Rise From the Sewers

Coming to life from Numskull's very popular Tubbz line, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a ducky makeover like never before

This is a big week for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans as a brand new animated film is arriving in theaters with Mutant Mayhem. A new generation of turtles is here that puts the teenage right into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A big release like this has brought a new age of TMNT collectibles from a variety of places with new figures, themed pizzas, clothing, backpacks, and even ducks. That is right; Numskull has created some of their own mutant mayhem with their very popular rubber duck Tubbz line. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are embracing the way of the duck with this very special set of Tubbz that features all four brothers.

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are ready to take flight with their new look and are ready to quack The Foot. Thanks to our friends at Numskull, we were able to get our hands on these turtle ducks, and they are nothing less stand extraordinary. There back been TMNT collectibles since the late 80s, and we have seen the turtles as different animals in the past. However, these are something else entirely and are packed with detail, color, and all the Turtle Power, a duck, could ask for. That mutagen has really morphed them this time, but each design is packed with characters and plenty of TMNT heart.

Numskull was sure to give each of them a nice assortment of TMNT easter eggs, from their weapons to themed items. Leo comes in showcased with his sword, Raph with his sais and attitude, Donny with a Shell-Phone and his bow staff, and Mickey will his nunchucks and a slice of pepperoni pizza. These are just some fun new collectibles that put the turtles in a new light, and Numskull crafted these very well. Numskull didn't just drop these Tubbz TMNT figures either, as they debuted an entire line of new collection with a Gaming Storage Locker (here), CosCups (here), and two Quarter Arcade Machines (here). Fans will be able to find all of these adorable turtle ducks right here for $24.99 each. Cowabunga!

