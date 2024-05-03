Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Exclusive Star Wars Gold Chrome Clone Trooper

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars action figures

For the Republic! War has arrived at Hot Toys, and they are ready to deploy their latest Clone Trooper figure. A new Hot Toys Exclusive has arrived, and the Gold Chromed Clone Trooper is here and ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal. It was not long ago that Hot Toys also revealed a Gold Chrome Commando Cody figure featuring Phase I and II Armor design. This Clone Trooper follows the same layout, capturing elements from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Hot Toys has sculpted this Republic soldier to perfection with bright and shiny glossy gold armor, a fabric bodysuit, as well as some accessories with a jetpack, two blasters, and a figure base. Star Wars fans will want to act fast as this trooper will be limited to only 2,500 pieces and will only be offered in select markets. Collectors can RSVP for this Chrome Clone right on Sideshow Collectibles now. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars Clone Trooper (Gold Chrome) – Hot Toys Exclusive

"At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems."

"Celebrating its obsession on Star Wars Day, Hot Toys is excited to present today a new special displayable variant of the 1/6th scale Clone Trooper collectible figure in gold chrome color as an exclusive item with a limited quantity of 2,500 only available in select markets. This collectible figure features a meticulously crafted golden-colored chrome armor and helmet, an interchangeable phase 2 helmet, a fabric bodysuit, a jetpack, two styles of blasters, and a figure base! The eye-catching design of the Clone Trooper will surely stand out in your Star Wars collection!"

