Superior Spider-Man Swings on in with New Marvel Legends Figure

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Amazing Spider-Man #700 was a pretty controversial comic book at the time of its release, as it showed the death of Peter Parker. Well, at least Peter Parker's conscience, after Otto Octavius did some Freaky Friday fun and switched bodies with the iconic wall-crawler. While Peter was unable to change it back a part of his "mind" was locked away inside his body, but Doc Ock was now the newest Spider-Man and wanted to be truly something Superior. Hasbro has announced that it is time for the Superior Spider-Man to return to the Marvel Legends line, and it is better than ever.

This body-swapped webslinger is truly something superior and features a new and updated Marvel Comics accurate design based on the incredible run by the one and only Dan Slott. Hasbro even took it a step further and gave Otto his four robotic limbs, which was one of his signature elements in the comic. This is one figure that Hasbro has knocked out of the Spider-Verse, and pre-orders for him will arrive today at 1 PM for $29.99. Releasing as part of the Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary line from Hasbro, Superior Spider-Man will get the new packaging and will be found on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers today.

The Superior Spider-Man is Back with New Marvel Legends

"When Doc Ock swaps bodies with Peter Parker, gaining his powers and conscience, he becomes the unlikely hero Superior Spider-Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's The Superior Spider-Man comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 11 comics-inspired accessories including alternate head and Spider-Arms with removable backpack."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available 4/16 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore and additional major retailers."

