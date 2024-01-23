Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles, Current News, McFarlane Toys, Pop Culture | Tagged: london, McFarlane Toys, toy fair

All I Could See Of McFarlane Toys At Toy Fair London 2024

McFarlane Toys, the line started by Todd McFarlane that spun off from his Spawn comics are at the Toy Fair 2024. Allegedly.

We love McFarlane Toys at Bleeding Cool, the line started by Todd McFarlane that spun off from his Spawn comic books but that became so much more. That revolutionised what kids expected from action figures. And who do plenty of interesting licensing deals. They are represented by Bandai in the UK, and they did indeed have their shelves at Toy Fair 2024 in London. But, as ever, getting a press appointment with Bandai's PR folk proved impossible again, and they were fully booked every time I popped by. To add insult to injury, they had blinds over the little windows around both walls. Of course, you can't block out shots from above.

But the blinds weren't always entirely closed.

And so, once again, I have tried to get a long-distance blurry shot of what is going on down there with my rather pathetic equipment. You are welcome to squint and try and work out what on earth is going on. It's even worse than last time…

Sorry, that's the best you are going to get. I managed to line up the slats with the shelves for as little blockage as possible. If McFarlane Toys would like to help me get into the Bandai booth tomorrow, to do it properly, I'd be more than happy to. But for now, this is the best you are going to get… unless someone buys me a drone.

McFarlane Toys was founded by Todd McFarlane to make highly detailed model action figures of characters from films, comics, popular music, video games and various sporting genres. As well as his Spawn-related lines, McFarlane Toys, he has featured products with licenses of games, films and companies such as DC Comics, Supernoobs, Warhammer, Mortal Kombat, Disney, The Princess Bride, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Toy Fair 2024 organised by the British Toy & Hobby Association is held at London Olympia today and for the next two says, as a trade show for retailers, distributors, manufacturers, influencers and the press. It's the UK's largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show with over 300 exhibiting companies all under one roof including Bandai, Hasbro, LEGO, Zapf Creation, PLAYMOBIL, Funko and John Adams Leisure Limited, among many others

