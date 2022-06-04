Obi-Wan Kenobi Takes on Darth Vader with New LEGO BrickHeadz Set

We are already halfway through the newest Disney+ Star Wars series with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Every week we are getting unique collectible reveals covering a variety of companies. The newest one comes to us from LEGO as they debut their new Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader BrickHeadz set. Coming in at 260 pieces, the Jedi Master and his former Palawan go toe to toe with this fun, buildable set. The BrickHeadz line continues to be widely popular, and this adorable set just shows us why. Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi fans will have a blast putting these two mini-figures together, and Darth Vader looks great. The Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader BrickHeadz set is only priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on August 1, 2022, and fans can find them right here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars reveals each Wednesday for possible new collectibles from LEGO, Hasbro, and much more.

"Fans can relive dramatic Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi scenes as they build LEGO® BrickHeadz™ versions of iconic characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. The Force is strong with this duo – authentic details include Darth Vader's red eyes and a lightsaber for each buildable LEGO® figure, plus baseplates for display. This creative building toy is suitable for ages 10 and up and would make an awesome addition to any Star Wars™ fan's collection."

Iconic Star Wars™ characters arrive in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style – Buildable LEGO BrickHeadz figures are here of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader (40547) with lightsabers

Made for display – Each buildable LEGO® figure stands over 3 in. (8 cm) tall. Baseplates and step-by-step building instructions are included

Gift idea for ages 10 and up – This 260-piece toy building set makes a fun birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for kids and adult Star Wars™ fans