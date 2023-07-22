Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, pacific rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising Special Ops Jaegers Revealed By Diamond Select

Be on the lookout for some ongoing Kaiju attacks as the Diamond Select Toys debuts new Pacific Rim Defense Corps Jaegers

Pacific Rim is a very underrated film, and it deserves a hell of a lot more attention in this day and age. The story was truly unique and out of this world as monsters invade us from below the sea, and the only way to stop them is with massive human operated robots. One film was enough for fans to sink their teeth into, but fans got a sequel to the film with Pacific Rim: Uprising. This film was not a necessary sec, but it gave viewers an interesting story and introduced us to some brand new Jaegers. The Jaegers were some of the best parts of these films, and Diamond Select Toys has been bringing them to life in action figure form.

Three new bots have arrived as the Special Ops unit has deployed from Pacific Rim: Uprising with November Ajax MK2, Guardian Bravo (Search and Rescue), and Bracer Phoenix (Construction/Demolition). Each Jaeger stands 7-8" tall, is packed with detail, is articulated, and will protect any Pacific Rim collection from a Kaiju attack. Each Jaeger is priced at $29.99; they are set for an October 2023 release and can be purchased as a set or a bundle here.

Pacific Rim: Uprising Special Ops Jaegers

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to get back to work! While still on the lookout for ongoing Kaiju attacks, the Pan Pacific Defense Corps Jaeger fleet has been retasked for new jobs, and that means new paint jobs! Each action figure stands 7-8 inches tall and features multiple points of articulation. Designed and Sculpted by BigShot ToyWorks!"

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to get back to work! While still on the lookout for ongoing Kaiju attacks, the Pan Pacific Defense Corps' Jaeger fleet has been retasked for new jobs, and that means new paint jobs! Series 2 of Pacific Rim: Uprising Special Ops deluxe action figures features November Ajax MK2, Guardian Bravo (Search and Rescue) and Bracer Phoenix (Construction/Demolition). Each action figure stands 7-8 inches tall and features multiple points of articulation."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!