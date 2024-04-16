Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Astonishing X-Men Wolverine Coming Soon to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Article Summary New Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine figure celebrates 85 years of Marvel Comics.

Features include a new costume, two heads, and swappable hands with claws.

Joining last year's Cyclops and Emma Frost in the Astonishing X-Men series.

Available for pre-order at $24.99, set for a Summer 2024 release at select retailers.

Watch out, Bub, a brand new Marvel Legends figure is on the way as Hasbro has revealed a new astonishing release. Coming to life from the world of mutants, an uncanny new Wolverine figure is on the way, capturing his appearance in Marvel Comics Astonishing X-Men run. Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary figures are on the way, featuring iconic heroes and villains seen over the past 85 years. On top of that, Logan is celebrating his 50th anniversary since his 1st comic book appearance in the Marvel Universe.

This new Wolverine is backed with detail and will feature a brand new costume, capturing that signature blue and yellow X-Suit. He will feature a swappable unmasked head as well as hands, allowing fans to display his with and without popped claws. Wolverine will be able to join other Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends as well with Cyclops and Emma Frost, which was released last year. This Wolverine will feature the new Marvel Legends packaging and will go up for pre-order today at 1 PM EST for $24.99 with a Summer 2024 release date.

Marvel Legends Astonishing X-Men Wolverine Has Arrived

"With unstoppable healing powers and adamantium metal claws, the astonishing Wolverine battles threats alongside the mutant X-Men team. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Includes figure and 6 comics-inspired accessories including masked and unmasked heads and hands with and without claws."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available 4/16 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore and additional major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!