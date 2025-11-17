Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Panthor-Man Joins the Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Collab

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including the return of ThunderCats

This 5.5-inch figure features 16 points of articulation, removable armor, and fierce claw weapons.

Panthor-Man teams up with Skell-Ra to battle He-Man and Lion-O in this epic 80s crossover event.

Pre-orders for Panthor-Man and Lion-O V2 are live for $21.99, both releasing in January 2026.

Mattel is expanding its nostalgic 80s crossover with the ThunderCats × Masters of the Universe Origins line, and now they're introducing Panthor-Man. This figure reimagines Panthor, Skeletor's fierce feline steed, as a bipedal, armored ThunderCats-inspired warrior. Standing at the classic Origins 5.5-inch scale, Panthor-Man includes 16 points of articulation, along with a removable armor and helmet, and claw weapons. Despite walking on two feet instead of four, this new collaboration figure keeps its iconic colors alive with its armor and feline head sculpt that captures Panthor's feral energy.

Panthor-Man will be aligned with Skell-Ra, the fusion between Skeletor and Mumm-Ra, to take on He-Man and Lion-O. This type of figure really takes the collaboration to new levels, and Panthor-Man and Battle Cat-Man will surely have an epic fight in this crossover event. Mattel continues to give new life to the Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats collab with releases like this, and fans should expect more. Pre-orders are now live for $21.99, with Panthor-Man releasing alongside a Version 2 of the MOTU x ThunderCats Lion-O figure, both set for a January 2026 release.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats: Origins – Panthor Man

"Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Key ThunderCats characters are reinterpreted in Eternian style and Masters of the Universe characters are interpreted in ThunderCats' style. These MOTU Origins toys at 5.5-inch scale have 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail with armor, accessories and modular body parts. A crossover mini-comic is included for story context. These toys are a must-have for nostalgic ThunderCats and MOTU fans alike."

Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of ThunderCats

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Contents

Panthor Man figure

Pair of claw weapons

