Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: pcs, The Fly

PCS Captures the Horror of The Fly with New Deluxe 1/4 Statue

Witness the horror of science going unchecked with PCS and their newest Quarter Scale Statue featuring The Fly

The Fly is a landmark body-horror film directed by David Cronenberg and starring Jeff Goldblum. The 1986 film follows scientist Seth Brundle, who has developed a teleportation pod that is capable of transporting matter instantly. However, during a self-experiment, a common housefly accidentally enters the chamber, causing its DNA to merge with the insects. All is fine at first as he experiences enhanced strength and vitality, but soon his body undergoes a horrifying mutation. The horror of this human-fly hybrid shocked audiences, and the practical film effects were incredible. PCS brings The Fly to life with a new statue.

Two versions of the PCS, The Fly statue, will be offered in Standard and Deluxe Editions. Both version wil feature the 16" tall horrifying monster in all of its glory with impressive amounts of detail and synthetic hair. This version will also have a display base with a piece of Brundle's jaw, which has fallen off due to the mutation. The Deluxe Edition takes things one step further as it includes a 23.5" tall teleportation pod with tons of detail, from broken glass to light-up emerging smoke. Pre-orders for both The Fly statues from PCS are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $895 (Standard) or $1590, with payment plans available and a January 2027 release.

The Horror of The Fly Coming Soon from PCS

"Standing nearly 24" tall, this highly detailed collectible depicts the hideously transformed human/fly hybrid stepping out from the teleportation chamber that acted as the catalyst for this macabre metamorphosis. The Fly is presented here as a fully sculpted, hand-painted statue featuring an incredibly detailed sculpt of the misshapen organic forms that make up the creature."

"The Deluxe Edition includes the pod itself, complete with light-up smoke pouring forth from the chamber, broken glass, and the remains of Seth Brundle's lower jaw littering the floor around his foot. This Deluxe base also includes a removable "THE FLY" logo for additional display options. The inhuman appearance and asymmetrical anatomy of are accentuated by excellent paint work throughout, bringing to vivid life his half-formed insect appendages and carapace."

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