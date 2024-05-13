Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: carnage, hasbro, marvel

Carnage is Out for Blood with New Live-Action Marvel Legends Figure

Coming to life from Venom: Let There be Carnage, a new Legends figure has been created and is on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary New Marvel Legends Carnage figure revealed by Hasbro, inspired by film.

Figure stands 8.5" tall, includes two head sculpts and five tendrils.

Pre-order launches May 15, 2024, on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

Deluxe item featuring 6 accessories and movie-inspired package art.

Horror comes to life as Hasbro has surprisingly unveiled their latest Marvel Legends figure from the Sony Marvel Universe. Coming to life from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Carnage has been brought to life. This is a very interesting release as the Venom sequel hit the big screen all the way back in 2021, and this marks the second-ever "Sonyverse" figure to arrive in the Legends line. Spider-Man and Venom fans are in for a real treat with this release thought, as this bloody symbiote comes in at a mighty 8.5" tall. Carnage is also packing some heat with two different head sculpts, five attachable tendrils, and two blades for this hand.

The Let There Be Carnage film was not the best thing in the world, but the Carnage prison escape sequence was incredible, and the design was pretty sweet. So, it is a unique opportunity for Hasbro to bring this design to the Marvel Legends line, and his accessories are pretty killer. Now, fans can let their Venom or MCU Spider-Man figures clash with this deadly symbiote in their collection. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse on May 15, 2024, at 1 PM EST, and expect that "deluxe" +$30 price tag.

Marvel Legends Venom: Let There Be Carnage Figure

"Prepare your collection, Marvel fans, because Carnage is coming. Inspired by Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Marvel Legends Series Carnage is over 8.5 inches tall and features a unique tendril design and 6 accessories, including an alternate head and 3 detachable back tendrils to destroy all who stand in his way, which are perfect for posing this figure on your shelf to showcase his wrath alongside collectible window box packaging featuring movie-inspired package art. Available for pre-order on Wednesday, May 15th, at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse!"

