Scare the Rebels with New Ghostly Star Wars Royal Guard Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars Black Series Royal Guard with a spooky Halloween ghost design for 2025.

This limited-edition figure features glow-in-the-dark white armor and a skeletal mask makeover.

The Royal Guard Halloween Edition includes a creepy companion creature and staff accessory.

Exclusive to Target, this 6-inch collectible arrives Fall 2025 and is perfect for Star Wars fans.

Hasbro got spooky with their Halloween Edition Star Wars figures, and they're hilariously brilliant oddities. Imagine a Clone Trooper as a skeleton, Cad Bane as Frankenstein, or a Wookiee as a deadly werewolf. These limited-edition figures mash up classic Star Wars with October whimsy, and Hasbro is not done yet as they debut their newest Halloween Edition figure with the Ghostly Star Wars Royal Guard. The Royal Guard served as the Emperor's deadly bodyguards, but now these Real Guards are back from the dead with new ghostly attire.

Switching out their signature red cloaked armor and masks for a more spooky designs with an all white glow in the dark deco. Their masks now don a skeleton design, and the added fabric elements will make them a spooky sight for any Rebel. The glow in the dark figure will also come with a spooky Star Wars creature companion and a staff. The Star Wars Royal Guard (Halloween Edition) is priced at $24.99 and will be a Target Exclusive with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Royal Guard (Halloween Edition)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available Fall 2025 at Target). THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS™ figures from THE BLACK SERIES."

"Fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure – with glow-in-the-dark deco — in their collections. This action figure features multiple articulation points so fans can create fun poses for display. Features Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette. STAR WARS figures based on classic characters and species are ideal Halloween gifts for the fan in your life — collect them all (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

