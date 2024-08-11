Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars

Disney Unveils D23 Exclusive Star Wars Interactive Pit Droid Figure

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a Prequel Trilogy Star Wars droid

Article Summary Disney reveals D23 exclusive Star Wars Pit Droid action figure, bringing a mechanical companion into collectors' hands.

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Pit Droid features 19 articulation points and authentic sound effects.

This 16-inch collectible can switch to a compact rest mode and includes an interactive power wrench.

Priced at $49.99, pre-orders start August 12 at 11 AM EST via shopDisney, perfect for any The Phantom Menace fan.

Pit Droids are small, industrious robots known for their role as mechanics and laborers in the Star Wars universe. First appearing in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, these droids were most famously associated with producing and have returned in other series since, like The Mandalorian. They are programmed to respond quickly to commands and are activated by tapping their noses, which causes them to unfold into action. Despite their clumsiness, Pit Droids are a mechanic's best friend and can speed up any mechanical work from enhancing pod-racer to building a new modified Naboo Starfighter ship.

Collectors can now step into the Star Wars universe and bring home their very own Pit Droid as Disney unveils a brand new D23 exclusive collectible. Standing 16 inches tall, this faithfully accurate action figure will feature 19 points of articulation as well as have authentic character sound effects. The Pit Droid can be stored in its rest mode configuration and will come with a power wrench. This design is specifically inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge but will be a necessary addition to any The Phantom Menace collection. The D23 exclusive Interactive Pit Droid is priced at $49.99; pre-orders arrive on shopDisney on August 12 at 11 AM EST.

Pit Droid Interactive Action Figure – Star Wars – D23

"This interactive Pit droid is at your service. The notoriously durable repair droid is presented here as a detailed action figure who, just like in the Star Wars movies, is capable of folding into its compact "rest mode." Additional features that bring the character to life are sound effects and its interactive power wrench."

Magic in the details

Articulates into stored "rest mode" configuration

Holds interactive power wrench, included

Press top of head to hear authentic character sound effects

Features 19 points of articulation

Highly detailed

Inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

