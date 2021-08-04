Add Some Loki Flair to Your Marvel Wardrobe with New Pins

Marvel fans are still reeling in from the season final of the newels Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Loki. The MCU timeline is forever changed this time as Sylvie changes our future. We will not know what will come from these actions until the MCU continues in theaters over the next couple of years. In the meantime, Loki fans have some new collectibles for their collection as Salesone Studios reveals their newest Entertainment Earth pin set. Collectors can now enhance any Marvel attire they have with their very own TVA logo and TemPad.

The best part of this Loki pin set is the it include a TemPad pin that actually opens and closes. Even though this is a pin, this is something we have not seen as a collectible of any time yet, so take some notes, Hasbro. The Loki TVA Logo and TemPad Pin 2-Pack Entertainment Earth Exclusive are priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are currently up for the set, and fans can find them located here.

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! The next time you're feeling a bit naughty or like coloring outside the lines, take your cue from the God of Mischief and wear one of these fabulous enamel pins for the day. The Marvel Loki TVA Logo and TemPad Pin Set 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive includes two 1 1/2-inch tall pins inspired by the Disney+ series Loki. One features the TVA logo, while the other presents the teleporting TemPad – that opens and closes! You can only get them from Entertainment Earth, and quantities are limited, so order yours now before the Time Variance Authority resets the timeline and you miss out! Ages 15 and up."

Loki TVA Logo and TemPad Pin 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

Feeling mischievous?

Take your cue from the God of Mischief and order these exclusive enamel pins!

enamel pins! One features the TVA logo, while the other presents the teleporting TemPad!

Inspired by the Disney+ series Loki.