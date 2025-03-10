Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Military Turtles 4-Pack

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new exclusives collectibles including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles

Article Summary Playmates relaunches 1990s Military Turtles as an exclusive Walmart Collector Con bundle.

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael take on heroic military personas.

Each figure comes with themed accessories and retro packaging, perfect for collectors.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles 4-Pack drops at Walmart on 3/3 for $45.

Playmates' Military Turtles figures were a unique and unexpected addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy line back in the 1990s. These action figures reimagined the four shell-shocking heroes, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, as members of the military. This came complete with camouflage uniforms, combat boots, and an arsenal of battlefield-ready accessories. Each Turtle had a distinct military specialization, which blended classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles styles with some modern yet realistic American hero elements. This easily followed Playmates' trend at the time as they produced many themed variants, like Sports Turtles, Star Trek, and even Universal Monsters crossovers.

The Military Turtles are now back as a special bundle is arriving from Playmates for Walmart Collector Con. Mutant Military returns with Lieutenant Leo, Raph The Green Teen Beret, Navy Seal Mike, and Delta Team Don! All four turtles come in their own retro-inspired packaging with themed military accessories, making them a true America Hero collectible. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles 4-Pack is priced at $45, with a drop on 3/3 only at Walmart at 10 AM EST.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles 4-Pack

"Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Military Turtles Figure 4-Pack Bundle by Playmates Toys – Re-introducing the Mutant Military force, consisting of four mighty mutant soldiers—Lieutenant Leo, the Desert Duelin' Dude; Raph The Green Teen Beret, The Toughest Tactical Turtle; Navy Seal Mike, The Amphibious Foot Fighter; and Delta Team Don, The Wacky Waste 'em Warrior! Each 4.5" action figure comes equipped with its iconic accessories, packaged in a Classic blister card. So wave your anti-Foot flag high—and wave it proudly—the Mutant Military Turtles are back, dudes! The Classic Mutant Military Bundles include Lieutenant Leo, Raph The Green Teen Beret, Navy Seal Mike, and Delta Team Don."

