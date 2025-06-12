Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: bobs burgers, RSVLTS

It's Order Up at RSVLTS as they Debut A New Bob's Burgers Collection

Bob’s Burger is coming to RSVLTS as they cook up some greatness once again for a new apparel button-down collection

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a bold new Bob’s Burgers button-down shirt collection for fans of all ages and sizes.

Each shirt features beloved characters and iconic moments from the Bob’s Burgers animated TV series.

Unique shirt designs include Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening, Flippin’ Fantastic, and Quickie Kiss-It Island.

Crafted from soft KUNUFLEX fabric, these shirts celebrate stylish burger puns and Belcher family fun.

Get ready to flip out as RSVLTS is proud to serve up a fresh-off-the-grill Bob's Burgers button-down collection that's equal parts delicious yet stylish. Whether you're a die-hard Belcher fan or love a good burger pun, this collection has something tasty for everyone. Every shirt is available in both classic and women's styles/sizing and offered in XS to 5XL. First up: "Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening!" is a sizzling tribute to the character of Bob's Burgers, capturing plenty of customers from the wild and wacky Seymour's Bay.

Up next is "Flippin' Fantastic," a bold collage of Bob doing what he does best, hitting the grill with burgers and spicy dance moves. Don't worry, the rest of the Blecher family is joining in on the fun with Louise, Tina, Linda, Gene, and Beefsquatch! The fun does not stop there as " Night of the Living Dance," which channels Tina's most dramatic high school memories with a zombie prom flair that'll make you want to shuffle awkwardly across the floor. If that was not enough, then Bob's Burgers fans can sail away with "Quickie Kiss-It Island," a shirt that brings Tina's imagination to life and with a perfect tropical twist.

And let's not forget the pièce de résistance, "Burgers of the Day." This design showcases the finest burger puns ever chalked up behind Bob, from the Quantum of Salsa and Poblano Picasso to the Baby You Can Chive My Car Burger. Crafted from RSVLTS' signature soft KUNUFLEX fabric, each shirt is buttery smooth, breathable, and built to last through any Belcher family misadventure. Whether you're grillin', chillin', or watching classic Bob's Burgers episodes, then look no further as this new RSVLTS collection is here to serve you. The entire collection is already live on RSVLTS.com, to get yours today, be sure to get seconds!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!