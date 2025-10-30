Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares, NECA | Tagged: halloween, NECA, stranger things

The Perfect Tricks and Treats to Bring Home for Halloween 2025

We have rounded up some of the best collectibles and treats to bring home this Halloween including some Terrifier and Demogorgon fun

Halloween isn't just about costumes and candy; it's the perfect season to celebrate spooky fun, collectibles, and seasonal treats for fans of all ages. From plush horror icons and highly detailed action figures to themed candy and exclusive collectibles, this guide rounds up the must-have items to make your October unforgettable. We have selected some truly deadly and delightful tricks & treats to bring home this Halloween, which can all be purchased right now.

Child's Play Squishmallows

Horror meets cuddly fun with the Child's Play Squishmallows, a must-have for fans who enjoy a playful twist on terror. These officially licensed plush transform the notorious killer doll from Child's Play into a squeezable, soft collectible. Measuring 6.5 inches, Chucky is up to no good with these Squishmallows that are perfect for decorating your Halloween-themed bedroom or office. They can even make an amusing gift for horror lovers who also enjoy cozy comfort.

Terrifier NECA Ultimate Art the Clown Figure

For collectors seeking high-end horror, the NECA dives into some popular indie horror with their Terrifier Art the Clown figure. This wicked beauty has multiple points of articulation, detailed clothing textures, and interchangeable hands, faces, and weapons. This figure perfectly captures Art's grotesque charm from the Terrifier films. Two versions will be offered, along with a standard one, and an elusive blood-stained variant that appears to be a Walmart Exclusive. Either way, both versions are perfect and bring Halloween's newest horror icon to life, complete with plenty of accessories to create a bloody mess.

Kit Kat Counts Candy

Taking a break from collectibles, be sure also to add some bite-sized fright to your Halloween candy spread with the Kit Kat Counts. These novelty bars feature Dracula-themed designs that are perfect for both trick-or-treaters and party snacks. Each delivers that classic chocolate-and-crisp-wafer taste, but a little more crunch and chocolate than the standard. Plus, there is always something special about Hershey's shaped candies that seems to make them taste better, so why not crunch a vampire in style this Halloween.

Jazwares Demogorgon Collectibles

Halloween is upon us, but the eeriness of the holiday does not end then, as Stranger Things' final season is not far behind. Jazwares has stepped into the Upside Down this time with an impressive selection of new collectibles to bring one. Many of which capture the infamous monster from Stranger Things, the Demogorgon. Jazewares was sure to craft this creature in all sorts of forms with a 12" figure, a 6" figure, and even a 3.75" figure. The creepy fun does not end there, as they have even created a few plushes, including a creepy 8-inch plush that features an open mouth and sound effects when activated. All of these are now starting to arrive at retail stores like Target, which have a whole aisle dedicated to the hit Netflix franchise.

Spooky Fun from Funko and Loungefly

For collectors who love a touch of spooky elegance, Funko and Loungefly have you covered this Halloween. Funko's latest releases include beautifully detailed Corpse Bride Pop! Plus, capturing Tim Burton's hauntingly romantic aesthetic with Emily's delicate blue tones as she passes on with butterflies surrounding her. Joining Emily are new Nightmare Before Christmas Pops featuring Jack and Sally in new festive Halloween outfits, who will surely be the life of the party. If you need more spooky yet cute fun, Loungefly's The Aristocats Marie Halloween Wallet is here. This charming accessory blends the cuteness of Marie with spooky sophistication, making it perfect for showing your Halloween spirit all year round.

Marvel Legends Spirit Spider (Walmart Exclusive)

Rounding out the collection is the Walmart Exclusive Spirit Spider from the Marvel Legends Gamerverse line. Inspired by the hit Marvel's Spider-Man video game, this figure boasts over 20 points of articulation and captures one of the skins from the game. In Marvel Comics, Spirit Spider (Peter Parker of Earth‑11638) arrived in Amazing Spider‑Man Annual #38 (April 2011) and died as a villain, only to be resurrected by the Spirit of Vengeance. Hasbro has now captured this creepy version of Spider-Man/Ghost Rider with a haunted new figure that fans need to get their hands on. They are found at Walmart Stores right now in the new Marvel Legends displays, so get yours while you can. Happy Halloween!

