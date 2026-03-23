Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lone coconut, plunderlings

PlunderFrog Cursed Dendro Joins the Popular Plunderlings Line

Set sail for PlunderPlanet as Lone Coconut continues their fantasy action figure line with new greedy PlunderFrogs

Article Summary Plunderlings expands with PlunderFrog Cursed Dendro, a detailed mystic leader action figure.

PlunderFrogs bring four articulated arms, vibrant accessories, and fresh storytelling potential.

Cursed Dendro features three swappable heads, interchangeable tongues, and unique weapons.

First PlunderFrogs wave sold out—restocks available soon at Lone Coconut and BBTS for $34.99.

A major expansion to Lone Coconut's Plunderlings universe came with the introduction of the Plunderfrogs. Following the debut of the PlunderBeaks, this new faction adds more tropical fun and variety to the growing toy line. The Plunderfrogs also bring fresh storytelling potential, suggesting rival crews, alliances, or entirely new adventures on the high seas. These amphibian-inspired characters are packed with detail, stand 4.5" tall, and feature 25 points of articulation. Unlike the previous Plunderlings figures, these ones will have four articulated arms with a wide range of accessories.

Beware the arrival of the PlunderFrog Cursed Dendro, a powerful leader and warrior of their island. The PlunderFrogs are reclusive mystics who seemingly trade with the other members of the Plunderlings line, but they will protect ancient relics from falling into the wrong hands. This orange-and-teal frog is beautifully detailed and will come with three swappable heads, interchangeable tongues, and a variety of weapons. Lone Coconut was sure to include some cursed accessories, such as a mask, a sword, a shield, two axes, and a torch. The first wave of PlunderFrogs has sold out, so stay tuned for restocks through Lone Coconut and BBTS at $34.99.

Plunderlings – PlunderFrog Cursed Dendro

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderfrog are reclusive mystics who trade with the Plunderfolk to fuel their rituals and experiments. Cursed Dendro is a wise and powerful leader amongst the Plunderfrog and guards their island fiercely. While he trusts outsiders, he will trade for artifacts from the age of the Plunderking, determined to restore their ancient power and keep them out of the wrong hands."

Contents

Cursed Dendro Figure

2 Interchangeable Tongues

6 Pairs of Hands

3 Magnetic Heads

Magnetic Cursed Mask

1 Gold Treevora Sword

1 Gold Treevora Shield

1 Torch

2 Hand-Axes

Magnetic Plunderfrog Hood

Small Hide Cape

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