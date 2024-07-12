Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals Ragman from DC Comics Shadowpact Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Get ready for a DC Comics deep dive as a new DC Multiverse Collector Editon figure is here from McFarlane Toys. Rory Regan is back as the infamous Ragman, a vigilante who wears the mystical Suit of Souls, an outfit made of rags that grants him his powers. McFarlane is getting a little more modern with this release as this version of Ragman comes to life from the DC Comics Shadowpact series. Shadowpact is a team of supernatural heroes who deal with mystical and occult threats and debuted in Day of Vengeance #1 (2005). Other iconic members of Shadowpact are Detective Chimp, Enchantress, Blue Devil, Nightmaster, and Nightshade.

Ragman is nicely sculpted with this release, showing off all of the patchwork on his costume, and he will come with a fabric cloak along with attachable mystic effects. This is surely a deep-cut figure, but it would be great to see more unique DC Comics teams like Shadowpact come into the light with this line. DC Comics Shadowpact fans can find that pre-orders for Ragman are already live for $29.99, and he is set for an August 2024 release.

Ragman (DC Comics: Shadowpact) McFarlane Collector Edition

"War veteran Rory Regan was the only survivor of his unit. His buddies died and were sucked into the Suit of Souls they found in an ancient desert vault. They stayed inside Regan's head when he returned to Gotham City, followed by an army of demons seeking to reclaim the rags that had bonded with him."

"Regan was now inextricably linked to a Mantle of Hell: demonic armor that absorbed souls to generate power. Able to steal the life of living and never-born humans and demons, Rory, his ex-wife, and child were prey for various factions trying to retrieve it. Determined to atone for his sins, Regan began fighting evil, where it became clear that all he could depend on were his instincts and the advice of the dead soldiers in his head."

