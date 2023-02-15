Exclusive Marvel Comics Astonishing Ant-Man Legends Figure Revealed Some brand new Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figures have been revealed by Hasbro including the return of an Astonishing hero

Scott Lang is getting a new Marvel Studios film this week with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. While all eyes are on the MCU version of this insect hero, Hasbro is dishing out some Marvel Comic glory. The Astonishing Ant-Man is back as Ant-Man is getting a new Marvel Comics Classic Marvel Legends figure. Suited up in one of Hank Pym's suit's ex-con Scott Lag is ready to turn his life around and do it in style. The detail of that classic suit really shines here with a. Fantastic head sculpt and colors that pop. Ant-Man will only come with a pair of swappable hands, but he will be a worthy addition to any Marvel Studios or Marvel Comics collection. The Astonishing Ant-Man will be a Target Exclusive, can be seen here, and is set for a Summer 2023 release. These comic book classic figures have been something special, and most have been retailer exclusives. Hopefully, more can arrive in the future, allowing fans to reunite Silver Age Avenger and much more.

The Astonishing Ant-Man Saves the Day Once Again

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Ant-Man and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Attempting to save his daughter's life, ex-criminal Scott Lang steals technology imbued with Pym Particles. Gaining the ability to shrink to the size of an insect, Scott becomes an unexpected Super Hero as Ant-Man. This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Ant-Man character from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

