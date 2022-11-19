Power Rangers Green Rangers Gets Exclusive Bust from Gentle Giant

It's Morphin Time as Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils their latest Legends 3D statue with the Power Rangers. Coming in at 10" tall, fans collections are about to go Green with Evil as the Green Ranger arrives. Faithfully recreated right from the hit Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV Show, Tommy Oliver comes to life with this highly detailed bust. His iconic helmet and dragon shield are beautifully sculpted, and he has been placed on a green, firey base. The Dragon Coin is placed at the base of the statue, holding all of this statues power. To make this statue even rare, Gentle Giant Ltd. has limited this Power Rangers statue to only 1,000 pieces!

This marks the second Power Rangers bust that Gentle Giant Ltd. has dished out. The Red Ranger was the first Ranger to arrive with a similar design and limited run, so I can imagine more will arrive. Collectors will not want to miss owning one of these bad boys, and it will make a perfect addition to any Green with Evil collection. Hopefully, Gentle Giant can move past the Mighty Morphin era after this set releases and explore more of the Morphin Grid. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Green Ranger Legends in 3D bust is priced at $200. Pre-orders can be found online right here as well at your local Local Comic Book Store.

Power Rangers Legends 3D Green Ranger 1/2 Bust

"It's Morphin' time! The latest Legends in 3D half-scale bust is none other than the Green Ranger, as he appeared on the classic Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers TV show. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this highly detailed bust is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $200.00."