Pre-orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Mighty Clayface

Pre-orders have arrived for the recently teased DC Multiverse Clayface figure coming to us from McFarlane Toys. The iconic Batman DC Comics villain is back and ready to create some chaos for the Bat once again. The character is based on his DC Rebirth design and will be part of the MegaFig as he will tower over your 7" Batman figures. The sculpt on this bad boy looks great with a nice sludge design and will even feature some nice articulation, including an articulated jaw. The DC Multiverse figure lien does need some more villains and with Clayface and I am already impressed with what McFarlane Toys is doing. The DC Rebirth Clayface figure from McFarlane Toys is set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live. Priced at $41.99 and found here, and be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming DC Rebirth Batman and Infinite Frontier Robin.

"Basil Karlo was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. His life began to take a strange path when he injected himself with a formula that altered his body completely, making him a danger shape-shifter made of living clay who can change his physical form however he chooses. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, Clayface has become one of Batman's most powerful enemies. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back