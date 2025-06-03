Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Cyborg Superman Returns with a New McFarlane Gold Label Figure

The DC Multiverse is not done just yet as McFarlane Toys continues to bring DC Comics to life including some new Supermen

Article Summary Cyborg Superman, aka Hank Henshaw, is back in the spotlight with a new McFarlane Toys Gold Label figure.

Henshaw’s tragic origin and vendetta against Superman stem from a fatal space accident and loss of his wife.

Sporting his red and black super suit, this figure captures Cyborg Superman's most villainous look to date.

The detailed 7-inch figure is available now for $22.99, perfect for expanding any Superman collection.

Cyborg Superman, also known as Hank Henshaw, is one of Superman's most chilling adversaries. A former astronaut turned into a vengeful techno-horror, Henshaw blames the Man of Steel for the accident that destroyed his body and mind. However, Hank would be rebuilt with Kryptonian and cybernetic technology, taking on a similar look to Superman. During DC Comics's Reign of the Supermen arc in the 1990s, he even took on the role of a "resurrected" Man of Steel, only tounleashg destruction to Coast City, creating a conflict with the Green Lanterns.

In later issues, he would go on to don a red and black super suit, fully showing his villainous persona, which McFarlane Toys has now captured with a new DC Multiverse figure. Similar to the previous red and blue Gold Label release, Cyborg Superman is in his red/black suit, features a wired fabric cape, and comes with a pair of swappable hands. Expand your Man of Steel collection for the end of the DC Multiverse next year, with this figure hitting shelves now and popping up online for $22.99.

Cyborg Superman (Revenge Of The Green Lantern) Gold Label

"Astronaut Hank Henshaw was on board the LexCorp space shuttle Excalibur with his wife Terri and two other crew members when it crashed. At first, the accident was thought to have been caused by Superman who had created a solar flare—exposing the crew to a fatal dose of radiation. With his body deteriorating, Hank transferred his consciousness into LexCorp's mainframe, recreating himself as a cyborg in Superman's image."

"When Terri later died, a deranged Hank blamed Superman for her death, and became one of the Man of Steel's fiercest foes. With Mongul, he orchestrated the obliteration of Coast City and became an intergalactic threat battling the Green Lantern Corps."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!