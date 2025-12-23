Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Brings Absolute Batman to Life with New 1/6 Scale Figure

The Absolute Universe is coming to life as Hot Toys is bringing Absolute Batman to life with a brand new and seamless 1/6 figure

Absolute Batman is a major and hit new Batman comic series that is part of DC Comics' broader Absolute Universe imprint, which launched in October 2024. Written by Scott Snyder with art primarily by Nick Dragotta, it reimagines Bruce Wayne's mythos in a radically different setting. In this world, Bruce Wayne grew up in Gotham's Crime Alley after a mass shooting at the zoo killed his father, who was his teacher and protected Bruce and his classmates. Alfred Pennyworth is recast as an MI6 agent tracking him, and Gotham's rogues gallery got some twisted new interpretations, which have captivated the eyes of any DC Comics fans and collectors.

Hot Toys is now giving collectors an articulated figure inspired by DC's groundbreaking Absolute Universe. This Absolute Batman figure brings the towering, working-class vigilante to life in great detail, showcasing his raw ingenuity and intimidation rather than wealth or technology. Standing at a whopping 15" tall, this beefy figure leaps right off the comic book pages with a newly developed muscular body made from soft vinyl for seamless articulation. It features a detailed Batman cowl with detachable bat ears, three interchangeable lower faces, and customizable armor spikes. His magnetically removable bat symbol can transform into part of his brutal Bat-Axe weapon, and he has wire-embedded capes. Two versions are available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles: a Collector ($385) and a timed Special Edition ($400), which includes an extra stealth cape. Both are set for a March 2027 release.

"In the groundbreaking Absolute Universe from DC Comics, writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta reimagine the Dark Knight as a relentless blue-collar: a massively built, working-class Bruce Wayne who forges his own brutal path against Gotham's chaos, armed with raw ingenuity and unyielding menace rather than billionaire resources."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Batman™ Collectible Figure, inspired by the Absolute Batman comic series. Standing at approximately 40.5 cm tall, this figure brings the massively built Batman from the comics to life. It strikingly captures his powerful physique, featuring a muscular body made from soft vinyl materials that allow for a smooth, seamless joint design. The figure features a Batman cowl head with detachable bat ears and three interchangeable lower faces, allowing collectors to use his bat ears as knives and shift his expression from grim to outright menace."

