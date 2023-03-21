Pre-orders Finally Arrive for Hot Toys The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Figure Coming right out of the events of No Way Home, another iconic Spider-Man finally arrives for pre-order from Hot Toys

Spider-Man fans have been patiently waiting for pre-orders to arrive for the final Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys figure and that day has arrived. Peter #3 from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is here, and he is beautifully sculpted. The release of this figure was definitely up in the air lately after Tamashii Nations announced they lost the likeness rights to Andrew Garfield. However, the 1/6 scale figure will include an unmasked Peter Parker head sculpt with incredible detail. Hot Toy is currently the only company with three unmasked Spider-Man: No Way Home figures.

Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and he will come with swapped hands, a holdable mask and plenty of webs. Hot Toys even has a No Way Home Deluxe base for this release as well, which can be seen here featuring The Lizard. The Amazing Spider-Man will now be joined by Integrated Suit Spidey, Friendly Neighborhood Spidey, and Doctor Strange at Hot Toys. Doc Ock, multiple versions of Green Goblin, and Electro are also on the way, allowing Marvel fans to recreate the Statue of Liberty showdown. Peter #3 is priced at $290, he is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are found here.

The Amazing Spider-Man Finally Arrives for Pre-order

"You know what it is I love about being Spider-Man? Everything!" Having reprised his version of Spider-Man in the latest Spider-Man movie, Andrew Garfield's surprise appearance has not only provided the audience a big thrill but also driven incredible fan reactions in the epic Spider-Mans meet up during screenings!

"Sideshow and Hot Toys are bringing fans the hotly-anticipated The Amazing Spider-Man Sixth Scale Figure based on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Skillfully crafted based on Spider-Man / Peter Parker's screen appearance portrayed by Andrew Garfield in the movie, the figure features a Peter Parker head sculpt with stunning likeness, a masked head sculpt; a beautiful recreation of Spidey's red and blue Classic Suit with black web impressions; highly-poseable body for his extreme acrobatic ability; accessories including spider-man mask, and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts."

Features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

One (1) newly painted Peter Parker head sculpt

One (1) interchangeable masked head sculpt

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30cm tall

Thirteen (13) pieces of interchangeable hands with black web pattern including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of hands for web swinging One (1) pair of finger-pointing hands One (1) gesture left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored red and blue colored suit embossed with black trims, web patterns and web shooters

Accessories:

One (1) Spidey mask (not wearable on figure)

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths (attachable to web shooters)

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate