Pure Imaginations Debuts for LEGO Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

LEGO is ready to give master builders a walk through wonder with the arrival of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Article Summary LEGO unveils a stunning 2,095-piece Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory set inspired by the 1971 movie classic

Relive the magic with iconic scenes, chocolate river, Wonkatania boat, and whimsical candy details in brick form

The set includes nine minifigures: Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Oompa Loompas, and the rest of the Golden Ticket kids

Available now for pre-order at $219.99, with release set for September 18, 2026—don’t forget your Golden Ticket!

Get ready to step into a world of pure imagination as LEGO has officially unveiled its next magical LEGO Ideas release. Revisit the timeless and tasty tale of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, with an impressive 2,095-piece set. Inspired by the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, this set steps right into the chocolate factory with fun Easter Eggs and Oompa Loompas. Cash in your Golden Ticket and take a ride down the Chocolate River in glorious brick detail with the set measuring 20.5" long, 10" deep, and 7.5" tall.

LEGO has captured Willy Wonka with his candy world, including a chocolate waterfall, the Wonkatania boat, candy plants with teacup flowers & candy cane trees, along with Willy's office, and much more. Nine minifigures are included as well, with Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and two Oompa Loompas. This is a LEGO set that is filled with pure imagination, and pre-orders are already live for $219.99, and the set is expected to drop on September 18, 2026. Fans can check out the set on the LEGO Store right now, and don't forget your Golden Ticket!

LEGO Ideas – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

"Inspire nostalgia for Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with this LEGO® Ideas classic movie set for adults (21360). A wonderful display model celebrating the popular 1971 movie, this LEGO brick-built recreation of Wonka's chocolate factory is packed with authentic details. The set also includes 9 LEGO minifigures of beloved characters to bring iconic scenes to life."

"Turn the dial to set the chocolate waterfall in motion. Place an Oompa Loompa minifigure at the wheel of the Wonkatania boat to take Golden Ticket winners for a ride down the chocolate river. Create brick-built versions of incredible sweet edibles, such as the teacup plant and candy-cane tree. Open the Oompa Loompas' secret door to Willy Wonka's office. There is so much to explore in a factory where nothing is quite as it seems."

