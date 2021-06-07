Good Smile Company Teases Joker and Batman 1989 Nendoroid Figures

Good Smile Company recently reveals some of there upcoming products with new statues, figure, and Nendoroids. Some many products were revealed but some definitely stood out more than others one of which was a Batman reveal. It looks like one of the most popular Batman film some to life Nendoroid form with two figure reveals from Batman (1989). Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson are back once again as their rivalry continues to move on decades later in minaturized adorable Nendoroid form. We are only getting simple uncolored prototype images of these figure but collectors can see the remarkable detail and craftmanship that Good Smile Company has included. We do not get to see a lot of the accessories that will be included with these characters but we do see that Joker will get his cane and Batman will get a fun Batmobile companion piece. Batman 1989 fans can check out both of the preview images below:

Michael Keaton's Batman is starting to make headlines once again as he is set to reprise his role of the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash film. This could be a continuation of the 1989 story or an entirely new concept, either way; fans are excited to see him put the suit back on. Both of these figures are very well done, and I can not wait to see their fully spied designs when they finally go up for pre-order. No information is known about when Good Smile Company will release these 1989 figures, but collectors can find current Nendoroid releases here. Stay tuned for more amazing collectible reveals from Good Smile with hit anime characters in their Pop Up Parade statue line, new figma releases from Max Factory, or new adorable Nendoroid's like the recently announced Minnie Mouse.