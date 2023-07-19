Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: friends, mattel, polly pocket

Put FRIENDS In Your Pocket with Mattel's Polly Pocket Collector Set

The iconic na dot TV show Friends can now go with you wherever you go as Mattel unveils their new compact pocket playset

The Polly Pocket was a hit toy in the late 90s and early 2000s, and now it has returned with Mattel. However, Polly is not returning for this release, but an iconic group is, as collectors get to revisit Central Perk. That is right, the world of FRIENDS comes to life and can fit right in the palm of your hand. This set feature all six members of FRIENDS with Joey, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe in micro form. Lunge at Central Perk, return to the FRIENDS kitchen, or visit Joey and Chandler's apartment. Tons of Easter Eggs were packed into this Polly Pocket set, and Mattel Creations has it priced at $50. Pre-orders arrive on July 24, right here at 12 PM EST. How you doin?

Polly Pocket Collector Friends Compact Has Arrived

"This iconic compact is the Polly Pocket debut on Mattel Creations. Created for collectors, it features one of the most popular TV sitcoms of all time. Your favorite six friends are all featured, alongside their popular hangouts. There are also fun accessories included for die-hard fans. Recreate memorable scenes like Monica with a turkey on her head or Phoebe singing "Smelly Cat." Just don't fall aSLEEP cause these sets will go fast."

"Polly Pocket brings the beloved TV series Friends to life with this Collector compact. The iconic coffee cup exterior opens to reveal three nostalgic locations from the show. Fans can hang out at Central Perk with all six characters as micro dolls. There are also fun accessories and even a few Easter Eggs for the show's die-hard fans. This collectible is ideal for Friends and Polly Pocket fans alike."

POLLY POCKET™ Collector Friends™ Compact

Includes compact shaped like a Central Perk coffee mug, 6 micro dolls, 9 accessories, and 3 iconic locations

Makes a great gift for Friends fans ages 14 and up

Premium displayable packaging that celebrates the sitcom

